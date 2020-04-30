coronavirus

Coronavirus in CT: What Connecticut Businesses Can Reopen on May 20?

NBC Universal, Inc.

A number of Connecticut businesses and locations will be able to reopen on May 20 under the first phase of the state's reopening plan if a number of metrics, like a continued decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, are met, Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday.

The governor said his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group has suggested the following for a phase one reopening on May 20:

  • Restaurants (outdoor only - no bar areas)
  • Remaining retail
  • Offices (continue work from home where possible)
  • Personal services (hair & nail only)
  • Museums, Zoos (outdoor only)
  • Additional outdoor recreation (e.g., camping, mountain biking)
  • University research programs

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19reopening
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us