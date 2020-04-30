Coronavirus in CT: What Connecticut Businesses Can Reopen on May 20?

A number of Connecticut businesses and locations will be able to reopen on May 20 under the first phase of the state's reopening plan if a number of metrics, like a continued decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, are met, Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday.
The governor said his Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group has suggested the following for a phase one reopening on May 20:
- Restaurants (outdoor only - no bar areas)
- Remaining retail
- Offices (continue work from home where possible)
- Personal services (hair & nail only)
- Museums, Zoos (outdoor only)
- Additional outdoor recreation (e.g., camping, mountain biking)
- University research programs