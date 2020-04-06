Coronavirus Peak in Conn. to Come During the End of April Into Early May: Hartford HealthCare

The peak of the coronavirus crisis in Connecticut is expected to come during the last days of April and the first week in May, according to new models from Hartford HealthCare and MIT.

While some parts of the country, including New York state, are approaching their peaks in the pandemic, Connecticut is behind some of those locations in terms of timing. "There was a lot of talk about the critical week ahead and how we are prepared," Kumar said. "I think we have several critical weeks ahead, not just one week ahead."

Kumar said he is concerned about how the state will be able to handle that peak time.

"Our capacity will stress our ICUs specifically across the state of Connecticut," said Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare.

Results of tests continues to be a challenge, Kumar said, with outpatient results still taking three to five days to receive.

"It's a long fight, it's not a short fight," Kumar said.

More detail on the modeling is expected to come from Hartford HealthCare and MIT later this week.