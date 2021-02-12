Coronavirus Positivity Rate at 2.22%; 27 More Deaths Reported in Conn.

The state's coronavirus positivity rate remains steady at 2.22% and 27 more virus-related deaths have been reported.
On Thursday, Connecticut's positivity rate reached a low not seen in three and a half months at 2.32%, according to state officials. Friday's positivity rate is even lower than that.
Hospitalizations continue on a downward trend with a decrease of 57 since Thursday. There are 674 total hospitalizations to date.
The state's death toll is now 7,381.
A total of 838 COVID-19 tests came back positive out of 37,791 performed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled new guidance on how schools can safely reopen for in-person learning despite the spread of the coronavirus and highly contagious new variants.
The guidance advises schools to phase in their reopening plans in accordance with the severity of the outbreak in their areas. It recommends schools adopt "essential elements" in resuming in-person learning, including wearing masks, physical distancing and monitoring the level of spread in the surrounding community.