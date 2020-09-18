COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Connecticut Residents Under 40

Cases of COVID-19 infections continue to rise among Connecticut residents under the age of 40, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health. Nearly 64% of new coronavirus infections during the week of September 6 were among people ages 39 and younger.
The state reported 1,027 new infections during the week of September 6-12. Of those infections, 655 were ages zero to 39, according to DPH. The largest impacted age group was people 20-29, which had 257 infections. Forty-two percent of infections came from people in their 20s and 30s.
The growing rate of infections among Connecticut's younger residents has been on the rise since mid-July. During that time period, the state announced a surge in cases in the 20 to 29 age group and the 30-39 age group.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Many schools and districts across the state have been impacted over the last couple of weeks by COVID-19 as students return to school. Colleges and universities across the state have also seen infections as students returned to campus. At UConn, residents of an off-campus apartment complex had to quarantine over coronavirus concerns.
Over the last week, Connecticut has seen it's COVID-19 test positivity rate increase to over 1%, a milestone it stayed below for much of the summer. Hospitalizations have also reached their highest level since July 10.