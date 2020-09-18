COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Connecticut Residents Under 40

Cases of COVID-19 infections continue to rise among Connecticut residents under the age of 40, according to the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health. Nearly 64% of new coronavirus infections during the week of September 6 were among people ages 39 and younger.

The state reported 1,027 new infections during the week of September 6-12. Of those infections, 655 were ages zero to 39, according to DPH. The largest impacted age group was people 20-29, which had 257 infections. Forty-two percent of infections came from people in their 20s and 30s.

Department of Public Health

The growing rate of infections among Connecticut's younger residents has been on the rise since mid-July. During that time period, the state announced a surge in cases in the 20 to 29 age group and the 30-39 age group.

Many schools and districts across the state have been impacted over the last couple of weeks by COVID-19 as students return to school. Colleges and universities across the state have also seen infections as students returned to campus. At UConn, residents of an off-campus apartment complex had to quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

Department of Public Health

Over the last week, Connecticut has seen it's COVID-19 test positivity rate increase to over 1%, a milestone it stayed below for much of the summer. Hospitalizations have also reached their highest level since July 10.

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says as we do more indoor things in the Fall, we are likely to see an uptick in COVID-19.