coronavirus in connecticut

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths Continue to Rise in Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb amid an uptick in infections seen through October.

Of the 14,305 coronavirus tests administered since yesterday in Connecticut, 490 came back positive for a positivity rate of 3.4%, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

A net additional 17 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state for a total of 309 active hospitalizations. Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the state.

On Thursday, the state will release information on any additional COVID-19 "Red Alert" towns or hotspots.

Earlier Wednesday, on NBC's TODAY show, Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health and human services and a member of the White House coronavirus task force in charge of testing, said the proof of a national increase in virus activity is the uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus

Europe and US Facing New Round of Shutdowns Amid Virus Surge

Connecticut travel advisory

CT In Discussions With Massachusetts After Adding Bay State to Travel Advisory

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticut
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us