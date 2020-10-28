COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Deaths Continue to Rise in Connecticut

Connecticut's COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb amid an uptick in infections seen through October.

Of the 14,305 coronavirus tests administered since yesterday in Connecticut, 490 came back positive for a positivity rate of 3.4%, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

A net additional 17 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state for a total of 309 active hospitalizations. Nine more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by the state.

On Thursday, the state will release information on any additional COVID-19 "Red Alert" towns or hotspots.

Earlier Wednesday, on NBC's TODAY show, Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health and human services and a member of the White House coronavirus task force in charge of testing, said the proof of a national increase in virus activity is the uptick in hospitalizations and deaths nationwide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus