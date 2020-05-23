coronavirus in connecticut

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Conn. Continue to Decline as Cases Exceed 40,000

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Connecticut are continuing to decline as cases exceed more than 40,000.

There are 724 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a decrease of 16 since yesterday, according to new numbers released by the state on Saturday.

In Connecticut, there are 40,022 cases of coronavirus, including an increase of 382 cases since yesterday.

Local

East Haven 9 mins ago

Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Accident in East Haven

Hartford 27 mins ago

Police ID Victim’s Ex-Boyfriend Charged in Deadly Double Stabbing in Hartford

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The death toll now stands at 3,675, including an additional 38 since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

  • Fairfield County: 14,989 with 1,208 deaths
  • Hartford County: 9,545 with 1,169 deaths
  • Litchfield County: 1,304 with 122 deaths
  • Middlesex County: 999 with 136 deaths
  • New Haven County: 10,847 with 897 deaths
  • New London County: 970 with 72 deaths
  • Tolland County: 799 with 55 deaths
  • Windham County: 354 with 14 deaths
  • Pending Address Verification: 215 with 2 deaths

In total, 208,367 people have been tested for coronavirus in Connecticut, including an additional 6,039 people since yesterday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus Outbreakconnecticut coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us