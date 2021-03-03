COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase in Connecticut, Positivity Rate at 2.23%

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate fell slightly on Wednesday to 2.23%.

Of 22,165 tests done, 494 were positive, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

The number is down from Tuesday's 2.9% positivity rate.

The state saw an increase of 38 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. There are currently 451 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

There were an additional 20 coronavirus-related deaths reported. The death toll in Connecticut now stands at 7,678.