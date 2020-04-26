COVID-19 in Conn.: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline as Coronavirus Cases Top 25,000

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to decline for a fourth day as cases of the virus top 25,000 in Connecticut.

New numbers released Sunday show 1,924 people in Connecticut have now died of coronavirus-related complications and there are now 25,269 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of people hospitalized has also decreased to 1,766 with 44 fewer hospitalizations than yesterday. Sunday marks the fourth consecutive day where hospitalizations have declined.

In total, 79,811 people have been tested for the virus with an increase of 2,209 people tested since yesterday.

Here's a look at the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 10,529 with 707 deaths

Hartford County: 4,989 with 579 deaths

Litchfield County: 864 with 74 deaths

Middlesex County: 588 with 66 deaths

New Haven County: 6,715 with 429 deaths

New London County: 498 with 31 deaths

Tolland County: 407 with 35 deaths

Windham County: 157 with 3 deaths

Pending Address Validation: 522 with 0 deaths

The U.S. death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 53,000 yesterday, with over 938,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.