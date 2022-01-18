COVID-19 PCR Testing Will Now be Held 4 Days a Week in Vernon

COVID-19 testing will now be held four days a week in Vernon.
The Town of Vernon, the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health, Griffin Hospital, Jackson Laboratory, the North Central District Health Department and the National Guard is hosting the PCR testing.
Testing is by appointment at 375 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. You can make an appointment here. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The testing schedule is as follows:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing at Rockville High School on Sundays is now discontinued.