COVID-19 PCR Testing Will Now be Held 4 Days a Week in Vernon

COVID-19 testing will now be held four days a week in Vernon.

The Town of Vernon, the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health, Griffin Hospital, Jackson Laboratory, the North Central District Health Department and the National Guard is hosting the PCR testing.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, explains when people should get tested for COVID-19.

Testing is by appointment at 375 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. You can make an appointment here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The testing schedule is as follows:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing at Rockville High School on Sundays is now discontinued.