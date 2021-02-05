COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 3.04%, 29 More Deaths Reported

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate remains steady at 3.04% and there are 29 more virus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations continue on a downward trend, with a decrease of 10 since Thursday. There are currently 827 people hospitalized with the virus in the state.

The death toll is now at 7,214.

Just over 47,000 COVID-19 tests were administered and 1,431 came back positive.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️47,026 tests were administered and 1,431 came back positive (3.04% rate)

➡️827 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 10)

➡️There have been 29 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/oXG5awEzHq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 5, 2021

The phone line to help Connecticut residents sign up for appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine will be open longer. The state Department of Public Health and the United Way of Connecticut said they plan to expand availability and access to vaccine scheduling through the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line, 877-918-2224.

The phone line that Connecticut residents can call to book a coronavirus vaccine is expanding hours and will be open seven days per wekk.