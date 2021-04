Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate is at 4.41% and 10 more deaths were reported overnight.

On Tuesday, state officials reported 17 COVID-related deaths and the positivity rate was 3.77%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations have gone down. With a decrease of 27, hospitalizations are now 518.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️36,502 tests were administered and 1,609 came back positive (4.41% rate)

➡️518 patients are currently hospitalized (decrease of 27)

➡️There have been 10 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhasZgFM pic.twitter.com/37fRR2eILH — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 14, 2021

Of over 36,500 coronavirus tests performed, 1,609 came back positive.

The state's virus death toll is just shy of reaching 8,000 at 7,984.