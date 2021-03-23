COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 4.49%; Variant First ID'd in NY Reported in CT

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 4.49% Tuesday, and the state saw an increase in hospitalizations.

Public health officials also confirmed that the B.1.526 variant, first identified in New York, has been reported in Connecticut.

There were 20,009 new tests reported Tuesday, of which 898 came back positive. There are 403 people currently hospitalized with the virus, a net increase of 14 from the day before. Four new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7,845.

The state Department of Public Health also confirmed Tuesday that they have found cases of the B.1.526 variant in Connecticut, though officials did not release an exact number of cases.

DPH said there are three levels of variant categories they consider - those of "high consequence," those of "concern," and those of "interest." The B.1.526 is considered of interest at this point, officials said. Meanwhile, the variant strains that have shown evidence of increased transmissibility - such as the B.1.1.7 variant (first found in the UK), the B.1.351 variant (first found in South Africa), P.1.427 and P.1.429 variants (first found in California) and the P.1 variant (first found in Brazil) are categorized as of concern.

The other variants mentioned have also been found in Connecticut.

State officials have said while they are watching the spread of the variants carefully, they are encouraged with the state's vaccination efforts. Last Friday the state relaxed some COVID-19 capacity restrictions at different businesses.