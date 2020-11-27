COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 1,000, Positivity Rate Declines to 4.81% in CT

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.81% and hospitalizations continue to increase.
With an increase of 49 hospitalizations, there are now over 1,000 people in Connecticut hospitals with COVID-19.
Since Wednesday, over 3,400 people have tested positive for the virus out of over 71,000 tests performed.
An additional 35 people have died over the past two days. The death toll is now just shy of 5,000, at 4,961.
The new information comes just a day after Thanksgiving as cases continue to surge in the state and across the country.
Connecticut’s test positivity rate was just shy of 6% the day before Thanksgiving and 10 more towns were added to the list of Red Alert areas, the state announced Wednesday afternoon.
Lamont also announced Tuesday a new fine of $10,000 for businesses found to be violating state COVID-19 restrictions.