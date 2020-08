Connecticut continued its trend on Wednesday of a low COVID-19 positivity rate among people being tested.

Of the 7,977 tests reported on Wednesday, only 22 people tested positive for coronavirus for a positivity rate of just under 0.3%.

The 22 new cases bring the total in the state to 50,706.

There were six new COVID-related deaths in Connecticut. The death toll now stands at 4,450.

Connecticut also saw a net decrease of 12 coronavirus-related hospitalizations.