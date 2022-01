The COVID-19 test kit distribution in Wolcott on Saturday has ended after running out of tests.

The distribution started an hour early due to the number of cars waiting in the area.

Police said the tests were going to be distributed starting at 2 p.m., but began at 1 p.m. By 2:09 p.m., they ran out of tests.

Officials said the town received 1,100 test kits instead of the 2,000 they were anticipating getting.