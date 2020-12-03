COVID-19 Testing Site Opens at Hammonasset Beach State Park

A site for free COVID-19 testing opened at Hammonasset Beach State Park on Friday morning.

Community Health Center opened the new testing center to offer free COVID-19 testing to children and adults of all ages.

A news release from Community Health Center said people do not need to have symptoms, a referral or to make an appointment to be tested and results are generally available in two to three days.

The site opened to fill an increased need on the shoreline.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea. I think everybody should come down and do it whether you’re symptomatic or not,” Shawn Bruzik, of Branford, said.

The testing center will be open every Monday through Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

“We do need to be closing shop for the day by 4 p.m, so around noon we’ll be assessing the line," Leslie Gianelli, vice president of communications at Community Health Center Inc., said.

They will be letting people know what their status is and if they are not going to be able to get to them before the close of the day, they will be asked to come back the next day.

Hammonasset Beach State Park is located at 1288 Boston Post Road in Madison.

“It’s a serene place. It doesn’t feel bad waiting in line here and it’s a good use of a state park and it’s suddenly really hard to get a test at CVS because the numbers went up, so it’s great,” Sara Levine, of Guilford, said.

The Community Health Center is encouraging people to get tested after Thanksgiving.

“If people gathered with people outside of their immediate family or if they traveled, they really need to be getting their COVID test right now because this is when we will be able to determine whether or not they were exposed,” Gianelli said.

If you need to get tested, find a testing site near you here.