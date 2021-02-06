Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Testing Sites Adjusting Schedules Because of Sunday's Snow

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some COVID-19 testing sites across the state are adjusting their schedules due to the snow on Sunday.

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Sunday's snowstorm, which will impact all of Connecticut.

An area of low pressure will bring a period of snow from early morning until early evening on Sunday.

Community Health Center

All Community Health Center COVID-19 testing locations will close early on Sunday.

All sites are scheduled to close at 11:30 a.m.

Tolland

The COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Sunday at Tolland High School is canceled.

The testing clinic was supposed to take place from noon to 3 p.m.

Yale New Haven Health

All COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will close at noon Sunday in preparation of the snow.

All locations are expected to reopened on Monday, Feb. 8.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus OutbreakCOVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCovid testing
