COVID-19 Testing Sites Adjusting Schedules Because of Sunday's Snow

Some COVID-19 testing sites across the state are adjusting their schedules due to the snow on Sunday.
NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for Sunday's snowstorm, which will impact all of Connecticut.
An area of low pressure will bring a period of snow from early morning until early evening on Sunday.
Community Health Center
Local
All Community Health Center COVID-19 testing locations will close early on Sunday.
All sites are scheduled to close at 11:30 a.m.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Tolland
The COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Sunday at Tolland High School is canceled.
The testing clinic was supposed to take place from noon to 3 p.m.
Yale New Haven Health
All COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will close at noon Sunday in preparation of the snow.
All locations are expected to reopened on Monday, Feb. 8.