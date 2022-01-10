Bitter Cold

COVID-19 Testing Sites Close Tuesday Because of Bitter Cold

Several COVID-19 testing sites said they'll be closed Tuesday because of bitter cold temps.

The feel-like temperatures will be between 0 and negative 20. High temps will only range from about 7 degrees in the hills to 13 in Hartford to 17 in New Haven, but the breeze will make it feel much colder.

The Waterbury Health Department announced that the city's COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday. The testing sites are located at the Brass Mill Mall and the Municipal Stadium. Both sites are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

The city is also opening a new walk-up testing site indoors starting Tuesday at the Travel Center at 188 Bank St. in downtown Waterbury. It'll be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several state-supported testing sites will be closed, as well. Those include Bristol, Meriden, Middletown, New Britain, Norwalk, Stamford and Waterbury.

In Willimantic, the Generations' COVID-19 testing site will be closed.

Bridgeport city officials announced that the testing site located at North Branch Library will be closed because of the cold.

In southeastern Connecticut, the following testing sites are canceled.

  • Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. City of Groton Municipal Building
  • Tuesday, Jan. 11, 3p.m. to 7 p.m. Dodd Stadium in Norwich
  • Wednesday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Crystal Mall in Waterford
On the other hand, Vernon is still planning on COVID-19 testing Tuesday. They'll have PCR testing for the first 350 people to show up. The site, located at 375 Hartford Turnpike, opens at 3 p.m.

