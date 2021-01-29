coronavirus in connecticut

COVID Positivity Rate at 3.64%, 26 More Deaths Reported in CT

The COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady at 3.64% as 26 more people died of the virus.

Out of over 34,000 coronavirus tests performed, 1,258 came back positive. On Thursday, the positivity rate was down to 3.55%.

The state's virus death toll is now 7,046.

Hospitalizations are down once again. With a decrease of 10, there are now 985 people with the virus in Connecticut hospitals.

As the coronavirus mutates and new variants emerge, the next few weeks will be crucial for Connecticut and the country as a whole, officials from Trinity Health of New England said Friday morning.

Eight cases of the more easily transmissible COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, known as the UK variant, have been found in Connecticut.

President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass a COVID-19 relief bill as soon as possible warning inaction is costly.

Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. They said that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective — 85% — against the most serious symptoms.

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness

