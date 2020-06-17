COVID-Related Hospitalizations Fall Below 200 For First Time Since March

As Connecticut entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday, the state's coronavirus metrics continued on a downward trend.

COVID-related hospitalizations declined by 15 to 186 currently in the hospital, dropping below 200 total hospitalizations for the first time since March. Connecticut saw a peak number of hospitalizations of 1,972 on April 22.

There were 80 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 45,429. The state saw another nine coronavirus-related fatalities. The death toll stands at 4,219 statewide.