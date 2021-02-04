65 and Older Might Begin Getting COVID-19 Vaccine in 10 Days: Lamont

Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday that residents 65 years and older might begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine “within 10 days or so,” depending on the flow of vaccine into Connecticut from the federal government.

“The rollout is going to be sort of what it was for 75 (years) and over,” said the Democrat, who visited a vaccination clinic in Waterbury.

Connecticut has allowed people to sign up for vaccination appointments in multiple ways, including online, by telephone, and through various health care providers.

While Lamont acknowledged it could take longer, possibly two weeks, until the 65-plus cohort can get the shot, he noted there has been progress in getting older people vaccinated. In some towns, he said, 80 percent of residents who are 75 years and older have received their first dose.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday said he would like to see the federal government sending more vaccine doses to the state.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, said during a meeting of the vaccine allocation subcommittee Tuesday that Connecticut is so far close to administering doses to half of the state’s 75 years-and-older population.

“But we have more work to do, obviously,” she said, noting that officials want to make sure the vaccines are being distributed equitably. Steps are being taken in various communities to reach out to older individuals and make sure they get the shot. In Waterbury, for example, there are plans to begin launching mobile “pop-up” clinics in senior housing complexes on Monday.

Connecticut, meanwhile, has recently seen a slight increase in the number of vaccines it is receiving from the federal government. Lamont said the state is now getting about 55,000 doses a week. Late last month, the state was averaging nearly 47,000 doses a week.

The governor said the state is also being notified three weeks ahead of time as to how much vaccine it can expect. The notice was previously just one week.

“We have much better clarity today than we had a month ago,” said Lamont, who noted the state has the capability to handle many more vaccinations but just needs more supply from the federal government.

He expressed optimism that vaccine production will be ramping up sooner than first expected. As co-chairman of the National Governors Association’s Pandemic and Disaster Response Task Force, Lamont spoke on Wednesday with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who gave him “great confidence” that both Pfizer and Moderna can increase production within a month or two, instead of six months to a year.

How to Sign Up for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

Go online to book an appointment:

Call CT's Appointment Assist Line

You can call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

The Vaccine Appointment Assist Line is available seven days a week,

from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, but hold times could vary based on high volume.

Who Is Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine in CT

Note: You must either live or work in Connecticut to receive a vaccination here. If you typically visit a provider in the state, but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Phase 1a

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their Employer Coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics, and local health departments.

All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Healthcare personnel should contact their Employer Coordinator, who has been designated to ensure access to the vaccine. Vaccine administration for healthcare workers will be available at hospitals, outpatient clinics, and local health departments. Long-Term Care Facility Residents : Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens.

: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. Residents of long-term care facilities should ask facility leadership about reviewing vaccine. All vaccine clinics in long-term care facilities will be administered by CVS and Walgreens. Medical First Responders: High risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

Phase 1b

Individuals 75 and older

Residents and staff of select congregate settings: Congregate settings will be phased in throughout Phase 1b. Congregate settings include individuals and staff in halfway homes, inpatient mental health facilities, corrections facilities, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, substance use and residential treatment facilities along with others. Vaccination programs for congregate settings will be coordinated by State and local health. These facilities are either licensed by or otherwise formally affiliated with the State of Connecticut and are administered by a private non-profit or other formal entity. In Phase 1b, congregate settings do not include supported apartments, foster or family settings, college dormitories, or boarding schools

East Connecticut Health Network officials say they have had to pause vaccine appointments because of a lack of supply.

Who Is Next?

Remaining Phase 1b

Scheduling next (likely February): Individuals between the ages of 65 and 74

Scheduling information coming soon (likely March): Frontline essential workers (this final definition is forthcoming, but is likely to include healthcare personnel not included in Phase 1a, first responders, agricultural workers, including farmworkers, food service and restaurants, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store & pharmacy workers, public transit workers, food banks and meal delivery services for the elderly, education and child-care workers, solid waste and wastewater workers, inspectors working on site in the above locations, and frontline public and social services.) Individuals with an underlying medical condition with increased risk for severe illness*



*More information will be available soon for those with severe underlying medical conditions, at this time, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s website.

Find information you need to schedule vaccine appointments for you and your staff if you're an employer - and learn how to schedule your own appointment if you're an independent contractor.

Phase 1c

Updated information will be coming soon!

Future Phases