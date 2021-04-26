Appointments No Longer Needed at CHC Vaccination Clinics Statewide

Community Health Center announced Monday they will no longer require appointments at it's COVID-19 vaccination sites statewide.

That includes its mass vaccination sites at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Wesleyan in Middletown, Danbury Fair Mall in Danbury, Lord & Taylor in Stamford, or any pop-up community clinics run by CHC.

“This is an important moment for Connecticut,” said Mark Masselli, Community Health Center CEO. “We want to make it as easy as possible for anyone needing the vaccine to get it without any barriers. Just walk-in or drive-in to any CHC site and we will vaccinate you without delay.”

The clinic will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments to Connecticut residents seven days per week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

