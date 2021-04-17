CCSU to Host On-Campus Vaccination Clinic For Students

Around the state, the education experience has been completely altered by the pandemic. So, to help return schools to normal, some vaccine efforts are focusing on students 16 and older.

Central Connecticut State University is among those bringing the vaccine to its student body, with an on-campus vaccination event Sunday.

“I think it’s necessary because it will help everyone stay safe so that campus can kind of return to normal,” said CCSU freshman Rachel Breault.

The university said it hopes to vaccinate 800 preregistered students, each receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Among those registered is freshman Adelina Rodriguez, who said the pandemic has made university life rather dull.

“There are not very many events. Which is kind of sad,” she said. “Not many people are able to go and meet each other and it kind of feels deserted here.”

To encourage students to get the shot, CCSU is offering a $50 housing credit for next fall, to on campus students who show proof of full vaccination. Some students, though, don’t need an incentive.

“I know like last year I wasn’t able to have a graduation and I feel like if there was a vaccination, a lot of stuff could’ve been different,” said Breault.

Attempting to prevent that from happening to this year’s high school seniors, a clinic was held Saturday that included approximately 400 Mercy and Xavier High School parents and students.

“I’m excited to get my vaccine. It’s relieving,” said Xavier student Chase Vitale.

Organized by Community Health Center, Inc. and held at Wesleyan University, the clinic will operate again Sunday with the focus shifting to Middletown High School. There organizers expect to vaccinate approximately 600 students and parents.

“Students missed out on a lot last year,” said Community Health Center Sr. Communications Manager Stephanie Ivers Heine. “Everybody wants to get back to normal.”

The effort to vaccinate students will continue beyond Sunday. The Community Health Center has also partnered with several other school districts, as well.