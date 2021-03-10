Chatham Health District Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting Call List

Chatham Health District is starting a waiting list for people interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to be able to get one if there are extra doses after everyone who has an appointment has gotten one.

The health district, which serves, Colchester, East Hampton, East Haddam, Hebron, Marlborough and Portland, said they occasionally have a few doses available at the end of coronavirus vaccination clinics and the extra dose waiting list will be used at the end of clinics when they anticipate having extra doses after distributing vaccines to everyone with a scheduled appointment.

The list is intended to help people who are eligible for a vaccine but have been unable to get an appointment.

Residents who are interested in being called in to a clinic at the last minute for a vaccine should fill out the online survey, which does not guarantee a call or a vaccine.

People will be required to show evidence of eligibility if they are called in.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.



Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Who Can Get a Coronavirus Vaccine By Age Group

75 and up -- eligible now

65 and up - eligible now

55 and up - eligible now

45 to 54: March 22 -- an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

35 to 44: April 12 - an estimated 400,000 people will be eligible

16 to 34: May 3

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days

Johnson & Johnson The Johnson & Johnson shot is now the third with emergency authorization to combat COVID-19 in the U.S.



Gov. Ned Lamont said he expects Connecticut will receive 39,000 Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Combined with doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, Connecticut could get 156,000 doses of vaccine this week, according to the governor.

A Connecticut health care leader discusses today's news that moves the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine one step closer to emergency approval.