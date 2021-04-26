EAST HARTFORD

CHC Hosts ‘Student Skip Day' to Vaccinate East Hartford High School, CREC Students

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Community Health Center Inc. (CHC) is hosting what they're calling student skip day on Monday to administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to East Hartford High School and CREC students.

The students will be brought to the mass vaccination site at the Pratt and Whitney Runway in East Hartford with hourly buses providing transportation to approximately 1,000 students, CHC officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There will be a DJ there to welcome students.

Local

Middletown 58 mins ago

House Fire Under Investigation in Middletown

weather 2 hours ago

Tracking A Taste Of Summer This Week!

According to officials, CHC is working with schools and school districts across the state to help make sure students 16 and older are protected and can end their school year with traditional activities like prom and graduation.

Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc, CHC Founder, President and CEO Mark Masselli, CHC Eastern Region Vice President Yvette Highsmith-Francis, CREC Superintendent Tim Sullivan and East Hartford School Superintendent Nathan Quesnel are expected to visit the site and speak at 11:30 a.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORDcoronavirus in connecticutCovid-19 Vaccinepfizer vaccinestudent skip day
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us