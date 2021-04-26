CHC Hosts ‘Student Skip Day' to Vaccinate East Hartford High School, CREC Students

The Community Health Center Inc. (CHC) is hosting what they're calling student skip day on Monday to administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to East Hartford High School and CREC students.

The students will be brought to the mass vaccination site at the Pratt and Whitney Runway in East Hartford with hourly buses providing transportation to approximately 1,000 students, CHC officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There will be a DJ there to welcome students.

According to officials, CHC is working with schools and school districts across the state to help make sure students 16 and older are protected and can end their school year with traditional activities like prom and graduation.

Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc, CHC Founder, President and CEO Mark Masselli, CHC Eastern Region Vice President Yvette Highsmith-Francis, CREC Superintendent Tim Sullivan and East Hartford School Superintendent Nathan Quesnel are expected to visit the site and speak at 11:30 a.m.