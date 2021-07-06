Hartford

City of Hartford Offering Cash Incentive for Residents to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The city of Hartford is adding a new incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 -- cash.

The first 200 residents of Hartford to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in July, then post video about it on social media to spread the word to their network will each get $250, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Tuesday.

People will need to send the video to vaccine@hartford.gov, he added.

The mayor said residents can get the vaccine anywhere it's offered, not just through the city. 

Bronin said spreading the word really makes a difference as the city looks to combat coronavirus.

Officials said the money is coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The city previously announced incentives, including a $1,000 debit card or one of five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags. Learn more about those here.

