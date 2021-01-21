Communities Push Forward With Efforts to Meet Vaccine Demand

Since vaccinations began, Rockville Hospital has served as Vernon’s primary vaccination center. Thursday, a 96-year-old man named Dominick was among those with an appointment there, getting his first vaccination shot.

“After I get it, I will be considerably relieved, knowing that it’s not the total picture but it’s a start,” said the World War II veteran, who preferred not to give his full name.

There were 115 appointments in Rockville Thursday. However, as more people become eligible, that number will need to increase.

“We’ve seen that demand far outpaces available appointments in this region,” said Vernon Police Lt., William Meier who coordinates the town’s vaccine distribution.

That demand has led some people, like Dominick, to search for vaccination locations.

“I’d like to know where they are,” said Dominick. “We were going to go to Glastonbury, but they moved us down here.”

Attempting to fill that need, Vernon has added a single day vaccination center. It will operate Friday at the Vernon Senior Center. This location was added to the VAMS scheduling system this week and is listed as the North Central Health District Clinic. Officials say there are several open appointments available.

“People need to register online. We’re not accepting any walk-up appointments,” said Meier.

Officials say they are hoping social and traditional media get the word out that the one-day clinic is operational. If the appointments are not filled, organizers say the vaccine doses, dedicated for the site will be used elsewhere.

“We’ve been very clear. We will not waste or throw away any doses of the vaccine,” added Meier.

Another challenge being faced in Vernon and other health care facilities is getting enough staff to administer the vaccine. Vernon, like other communities, is looking for volunteers.