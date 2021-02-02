community health center

Community Health Center COVID-19 Vaccinations, Testing Reopens at Noon

Community Health Center, Inc. is reopening its COVID-19 testing centers at noon on Tuesday after suspending them on Monday due to the snow storm. Vaccination appointments will also resume at noon, officials said.

CHC's COVID-19 testing locations are scheduled to open at noon.

Locations of the testing sites include:

  • Bristol
  • Danbury
  • Enfield
  • East Hartford
  • Groton
  • Hartford
  • Madison
  • Meriden
  • Middletown
  • Milford
  • New Britain
  • New London
  • Norwalk
  • Old Saybrook
  • Stamford (both Stamford locations)
  • Waterbury

The COVID-19 testing site at Veterans Park in Norwalk will not reopen on Tuesday, officials said.

Vaccine appointments scheduled for after 12 p.m. on Tuesday will resume as scheduled.

Anyone who had a vaccine appointment on Monday or before noon on Tuesday will be rescheduled, officials said. Patients who had those appointments will be contacted with an email or phone call with more instructions. CHC asks patients not to call to book an appointment.

Parts of the state are cleaning up from more than a foot of snow after Monday's storm.

