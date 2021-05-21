Community Health Center Hosts Vaccine Clinic at Lake Compounce Saturday

The Community Health Center is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lake Compounce in Bristol on Saturday for people 12 and up.

The clinic is being held as a part of the Community Health Center's ABC Vaccine Initiative, which aims to bring vaccines to people where they play and work in Connecticut.

The ABCs – Amusement Parks, Beaches, and Camps – are a key focus of vaccine outreach, CHC officials said.

Those who are 12 years and over will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine while those who are 18 and older will also have the option of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

No appointment or pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the service entrance.