coronavirus in connecticut

Community Health Center Hosts Vaccine Clinic at Lake Compounce Saturday

Lake Compounce

The Community Health Center is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lake Compounce in Bristol on Saturday for people 12 and up.

The clinic is being held as a part of the Community Health Center's ABC Vaccine Initiative, which aims to bring vaccines to people where they play and work in Connecticut.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ABCs – Amusement Parks, Beaches, and Camps – are a key focus of vaccine outreach, CHC officials said.

Local

new haven 20 mins ago

Lifted Restrictions Reviving New Haven Bar Scene

Trumbull 2 hours ago

2 Arrested After Assault of Employees, Customer at Westfield Trumbull Mall: Police

Those who are 12 years and over will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine while those who are 18 and older will also have the option of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

No appointment or pre-registration is required. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the service entrance.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19 Vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us