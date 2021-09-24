Covid-19 Vaccine

Conn. Physician Suspended For Signing Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Exemption Forms

A physician from Connecticut has been suspended after being accused of signing fake COVID-19 exemption forms and sending them to patients.

The state Medical Examining Board, per a request from the Department of Public Health, has suspended the physician and surgeon license of retired physician Sue Mcintosh, MD, of Durham.

DPH officials said it was a unanimous decision to suspend Mcintosh's license at an emergency meeting on Friday. The department received an anonymous complaint accusing the physician of providing fraudulent coronavirus vaccine exemption forms through the mail, as well as exemption forms for general vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and medical opposition to wearing face masks, officials said.

Mcintosh allegedly provided this documentation without ever seeing her patients and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her, the DPH said.

“These actions by Dr. Mcintosh are irresponsible and unacceptable,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said in a statement. “Her practice of medicine represents a clear and immediate danger to the public health and safety of our communities. The suspension of her license should serve as a warning to other practitioners that this conduct deviates from the standard of care and is subject to serious discipline.”

Juthani said that any signed and blank exemption forms from Mcintosh will be considered invalid.

The DPH said "an exemption calls for a clinical assessment of the patient’s condition to determine if a vaccine poses a risk to the patient’s health."

Mcintosh's license to practice as a physician in the state of Connecticut is suspended pending a final determination by the Board related to the allegations, according to DPH officials.

