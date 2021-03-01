Connecticut Veterans of Any Age Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine

Connecticut veterans of all ages are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through the VA Connecticut Healthcare System as of Monday.

Veterans who want to receive the vaccine must be enrolled for care with the VA.

“Due to a steady supply and strong interest from our veterans, we feel confident in dropping the age restrictions to offer vaccine to any enrolled veteran interested in receiving it,” said VA Connecticut director Al Montoya.

Currently in Connecticut, vaccinations are available to the general public for anyone 55 and older, as well as educators and school support staff.

The VA is administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Location will determine which vaccine is provided and it will be done first come, first served.

Veterans can apply here.

There are walk-in vaccination clinics for enrolled veterans scheduled from today through Friday, March 5 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Haven Annex at 200 Edison Road/Pez Boulevard in Orange.

A second walk-in clinic is being offered today and Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Newington Campus at 555 Willard Avenue.

There will be a VA-hosted clinic for scheduled appointments on Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Putnam Fire District at 263 Providence Pike in Putnam. Enrolled patients will be contacted by the VA to attend that clinic. Veterans who are not contacted by the VA who want to schedule an appointment at the Putnam clinic should call (203) 932-5711 ext. 5627.