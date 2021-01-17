Connecticut's Largest COVID Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic Opens Monday

The largest COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Connecticut will open Monday morning.

Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford is being converted into a 10-lane mass vaccine clinic.

There, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the Community Health Center.

Vaccines will be available by appointment only to those who fall under phase 1a and 1b. As of Monday, people 75 and over with appointments will be able to get vaccinated.

People who are 75 years old and up who have an email address and the ability to schedule an appointment online can schedule through the online Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

They can also call 877-918-2224 to make an appointment. State officials ask that only people 75 and up call the number, as they are expecting a high call volume.

The drive-thru clinic will be open from Jan. 18 to 22 for the first week of operation. Beginning the following week, the clinic will be open seven days a week, by appointment only.

More information will be provided during a media briefing that will take place Monday at 10 a.m.