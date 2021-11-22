COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinics Being Held as Appointments at Pharmacies are Scarce

At least two COVID-19 booster shot clinics are being held this week as people struggle to get appointments at pharmacies before Thanksgiving.

We're hearing from people that they are having a tough time making appointments at their local pharmacies. CVS said they are pretty booked through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some other options are clinics being held on Monday and Tuesday.

One is being held at the Bloomfield Senior Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday. They are offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You are not required to pre-register.

UConn Health is also hosting a clinic on Monday and Tuesday. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. If you need to schedule an appointment, you can call 860-679-5589 starting at 7 a.m. on Monday.

You are eligible for a booster if you are over the age of 18 and it has been six months or more since you received your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after your Johnson & Johnson shot.

“With the booster, the data did show that immunity increased up to 95% and I think that’s important as we all want to get with our loved ones over the holidays," said UConn Health Associate Vice President of Pharmacy and Ancillary Services Dr. Kimberly Metcalf.

Hartford Healthcare recommends wearing a mask, getting vaccinated or getting your booster if you plan on gathering together with loved ones for the holidays.