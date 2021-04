A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for teens is going to be held in Old Saybrook next week.

The clinic is offering teen only days for 16, 17 and 18-year-old students on Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29 at Old Saybrook Middle School. It will run from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Any teen who registers will receive a Pfizer vaccine, officials said, and a parent or guardian must be present for a 16 or 17 year old to receive a vaccine.

If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can go here.