COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held at Dunkin' Donuts Park Saturday

The Department of Health and Human Services will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Hartford residents at Dunkin'Donuts Park on Saturday.

The vaccinations will be available for residents of the city who are 75 years old and up.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is by appointment only. Appointments are available now by filling out this form, or by calling the Health Department at (860) 757-4830.

“Our Health Department and our healthcare providers are working hard alongside the State to get the vaccine out to eligible seniors, reaching out to them individually by phone and mail, asking family members to sign them up, and more,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “This clinic at the baseball stadium is another way to do that, and we have appointments available right now, so please ‘Sign Up a Senior’ for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine – there’s no cost, and we’ll get them a ride if they need one.”

The mayor is urging people to sign up parents, grandparents, neighbors, and friends who may unable to sign up on their own.

The rides to the ballpark being offered by the city are free, according to Bronin.

Those who have appointments are asked to arrive at their scheduled time, and not before, in order to keep the crowd size down.