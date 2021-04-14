COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Pivot After State, FDA Pause Use of Johnson & Johnson Shots

Connecticut is working with providers to try and replace doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer and Moderna instead while the FDA and CDC investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

The single shot dose of Johnson & Johnson has been a key part of some of Connecticut's vaccination efforts, especially in underserved communities.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Many cities were relying on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for mobile or walkup clinics, but now have to shift their efforts.

In New Haven, the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine forced the city to delay yesterday's mobile clinic to today.

City and health officials said the remainder of the clinics scheduled for this week will go on as planned. They were all planning to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the FDA put a pause on it.

Now, city leaders said they will be using the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The same goes for the upcoming eight mobile clinics scheduled in Hartford, including the one today next to City Hall.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, explains what to monitor if you recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson was appealing to some people and that's why city and state leaders are concerned the pause could lead to more vaccine hesitancy.

“It’s important for people to know we shouldn’t panic we just need more information. We are all being really cautious," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused on Tuesday over reports of six cases of blood clotting, Jeff Zients, coordinator for the White House coronavirus response, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director, spoke to reporters on the impact the pause will have on the coronavirus vaccine initiative.

“I don’t want to miss a beat because some of you say here’s one more reason not to get vaccinated," added Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

The clinic today in New Haven is on Columbus Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the clinic in Hartford is next to City Hall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. You will need to be a resident of Hartford or New Haven to get a vaccine.