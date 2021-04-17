COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Held For High School Students in Middletown

A coronavirus vaccination clinic is taking place this weekend for high school students in Middletown.

The clinic is being put on by the Community Health Center at Wesleyan University. At Saturday's vaccine clinic, students from Xavier and Mercy High School in Middletown were able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

CHC officials said approximately 400 vaccines were administered.

Students and parents from Middletown High School will be able to get vaccinated on Sunday. The clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials estimate that 600 additional vaccines will be administered.

High schoolers that are 16 and up will be eligible to get vaccinated at the mass vaccination site. The clinic is open for folks with appointments only.

CHC organized the clinic in an effort to help ensure students are protected and can end their year with traditional activities such as prom and graduation, officials said.

As some students struggle after more than a year of closures, remote learning and other disruptions during the pandemic, school districts are looking at ways to help those students get back on track.