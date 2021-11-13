COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Kids Being Held Across Conn.

The effort continues to get younger children vaccinated against COVID-19 and Hartford HealthCare is hosting special vaccine clinics across the state for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday.

The state Dept. of Health said more than 10,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in Connecticut have already gotten their first dose and that number is growing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hartford HealthCare has six sites that parents will be able to use to help their kids roll up their sleeves during Saturday's clinics.

The locations are in Hartford at Hartford Hospital, Norwich at the Hartford HealthCare East Region System Support Office, Wethersfield at the Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Office, Torrington at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, New Britain at the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Bridgeport at St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Hartford HealthCare will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 statewide on Saturday.

The healthcare system is expecting to vaccinate at least 2,200 kids this weekend.

Doctors want families to sign up online via their MyChart account or by phone. All children must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian.

The clinics will be open until 4 p.m. They said they are taking walk-in patients, but prefer if kids have an appointment.