COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts Ramp Up in Vernon

Vernon health and town leaders are ramping up their efforts to get more people vaccinated.

Medical workers and volunteers administered at least 400 shots on Saturday at the town's senior center.

Patients 65 and older received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Leaders said they have the resources to give out additional shots and all they need is more supply.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccines now available, the differences in their efficacy rates can be confusing — and misleading. If you're wondering if one vaccine is better than another — and whether you should hold out for one with higher efficacy — TikTok's favorite scientist Dr. Noc is here to clear things up. As he explained to LX News, vaccines are not an “all or nothing” solution.

“We’re able to actually vaccinate between 600 and 1,000 people a day,” said Town of Vernon Emergency Management Director Michael Purcaro.

“If we get the doses, we will get them to people. We’re doing multiple clinics a day -- small ones, big ones, huge ones, and we can make it bigger,” added Priority Urgent Care of Ellington and Unionville Medical Director Daksh Rampal.

Vernon's mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is expanding its capacity to get more shots into arms. It's the latest effort by state and local health leaders to get closer to herd immunity.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and appointments are required.