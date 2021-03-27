coronavirus in connecticut

COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Efforts to Target 10 Conn. Cities

NBC Universal, Inc.

Workers will go door to door in 10 Connecticut cities starting this spring, urging residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Hartford-based Grossman Solutions will oversee the $2.9 million outreach effort under an agreement with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration announced Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The door-to-door canvassing program will focus on knocking on doors in areas of need and getting residents scheduled for vaccination appointments,” Lamont’s office said in a press release.

Local

Norwich 53 mins ago

1 Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into Home in Norwich: FD

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

DPH Urges Conn. Residents to Continue Wearing Masks, Social Distancing

The program also will promote mobile and pop-up clinics and “work to assist residents in hosting virtual house parties with their friends and neighbors to help ensure residents have the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and can share their experiences,” the governor’s office said.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health also announced a $5.3 million plan to expand call center services for the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line. Access Health CT, a quasi-public state agency, will amend a contract with Faneuil, Inc. to target communities high on the social vulnerability index or SVI.

“Our continued goal is to ensure that every resident of Connecticut who wants a shot gets a shot, especially our residents in underserved and vulnerable communities,” acting Heath Commissioner Deidre Gifford said.

The door-to-door program will prioritize Black and Latino neighborhoods in Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain, Bristol and Meriden, according to job postings on Grossman Solutions’ website.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCovid-19 Vaccinecovid-19 vaccine outreach
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us