COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Efforts to Target 10 Conn. Cities

Workers will go door to door in 10 Connecticut cities starting this spring, urging residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Hartford-based Grossman Solutions will oversee the $2.9 million outreach effort under an agreement with Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration announced Friday.

“The door-to-door canvassing program will focus on knocking on doors in areas of need and getting residents scheduled for vaccination appointments,” Lamont’s office said in a press release.

The program also will promote mobile and pop-up clinics and “work to assist residents in hosting virtual house parties with their friends and neighbors to help ensure residents have the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and can share their experiences,” the governor’s office said.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health also announced a $5.3 million plan to expand call center services for the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line. Access Health CT, a quasi-public state agency, will amend a contract with Faneuil, Inc. to target communities high on the social vulnerability index or SVI.

“Our continued goal is to ensure that every resident of Connecticut who wants a shot gets a shot, especially our residents in underserved and vulnerable communities,” acting Heath Commissioner Deidre Gifford said.

The door-to-door program will prioritize Black and Latino neighborhoods in Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford, Hartford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, New Britain, Bristol and Meriden, according to job postings on Grossman Solutions’ website.