CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 6.23%; 87 New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positivity rate came in at 6.23% Wednesday, down from a high of 10.72% the day before. There were 87 new deaths reported.

The state reported 56,600 new tests Wednesday, with 3,529 coming back positive. The death toll now stands at 6,536.

There are 1,148 currently hospitalized with the virus, a net decrease of 6.

The state is preparing to start phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which will allow those 75 and older to receive their first dose. Some health care groups have already begun vaccinating those in that age range if they have doses available.

Who is in Phase 1a in CT

The governor said that first vaccinations in this initial phase will be complete soon.

According to the state's vaccination website, the following groups are eligible for vaccination in Phase 1a:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

Long-Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

First responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as emergency medical technicians, police and fire. personnel.

Not included in Phase 1a are health care workers who do not come into contact with patients or infectious materials, such as telehealth service providers.

Who Will Be in Phase 1b in CT

Phase 1b will include around 800,000 Connecticut residents and three primary groups will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1b, which is expected to begin this month: Following are the recommendations for Phase 1b:

Front line essential workers Education and childcare First responders and public safety Transportation Direct care social services Food and grocery Agricultural and farm Manufacturing

Residents in congregate settings and staff

Individuals 75 years of and older (please see additional info below)

On Tuesday, the state’s vaccine allocation subcommittee followed the federal government guidance, recommending people over 65, as well as those over 16 who have certain health conditions, be included in phase 1B. That decision would need to be approved by the governor's vaccine advisory group.

