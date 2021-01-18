CT COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: What to Know as Phase 1B Begins; How to Schedule an Appointment

Connecticut began vaccinations for COVID-19 in mid-December and the second phase, phase 1b has begun. Residents who are 75 and over can sign up to get vaccinated and signs up will begin soon for front line essential workers, individuals between the ages of 65 and 74, people between the ages of 16 and 64 with comorbidities and Connecticut residents and staff in congregate settings.

Early data released form phase one and two trials of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine show that it appears to be safe and generates an immune response

Who is in Phase 1b in CT?

Phase 1b will include around 1.3 million Connecticut residents and several primary groups will be eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1b, which is expected to begin this month:

Scheduling Now

Individuals 75 years of and older (CAN SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS NOW; please see detailed scheduled info below)

Scheduling Soon

Front line essential workers Education and childcare First responders and public safety Transportation Direct care social services Food and grocery Agricultural and farm Manufacturing

Residents in congregate settings and staff

Resident ages 65 to 74

Residents ages 16 to 64 with high risk conditions

The state said key factors in determining who is next with be based on risk for severe illness or death and fighting health disparities and inequities, according to Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Deirdre Gifford. Gifford said patience is required as the state rolls out Phase 1b.

During his press briefing Thursday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont unveiled additional details about how residents ages 75 and older can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

More Detailed Information on Groups in 1b

Healthcare providers not included in Phase 1a: All healthcare workers who may not have received the vaccine in Phase 1a – including mortuary services, OT, PT, and telehealth

vaccine in Phase 1a – including mortuary services, OT, PT, and telehealth Education & childcare : Individuals who work in schools, educational institutions, and childcare settings (e.g., teachers, childcare workers, bus drivers, librarians, before and after school program employees)

: Individuals who work in schools, educational institutions, and childcare settings (e.g., teachers, childcare workers, bus drivers, librarians, before and after school program employees) First responders & public safety : All first responders who were not eligible in Phase 1a, including police, fire and corrections officers and people actively working in court settings (e.g., judges, probate workers, marshals)

: All first responders who were not eligible in Phase 1a, including police, fire and corrections officers and people actively working in court settings (e.g., judges, probate workers, marshals) United States Postal Service employee : Individuals who work in delivery and hauling industries, including the United States Postal Services as well as other direct delivery services such as FedEx, UPS, and couriers

: Individuals who work in delivery and hauling industries, including the United States Postal Services as well as other direct delivery services such as FedEx, UPS, and couriers Personal transportation : Public transportation, taxi drivers and currently active ride-share drivers, and airlines

: Public transportation, taxi drivers and currently active ride-share drivers, and airlines Essential retail : Individuals working in retail stores that sell goods essential to daily living (e.g. - grocery store, hardware store, and pharmacy/drug store employees)

: Individuals working in retail stores that sell goods essential to daily living (e.g. - grocery store, hardware store, and pharmacy/drug store employees) Food & restaurants : Individuals working in the food and restaurant industries (e.g. – chefs/cooks, bartenders, restaurant servers/hosts, dishwashers, fast food and counter servers)

: Individuals working in the food and restaurant industries (e.g. – chefs/cooks, bartenders, restaurant servers/hosts, dishwashers, fast food and counter servers) Agriculture : Individuals who work in the farming, livestock/animal and fishing industries (e.g. farm workers, fishing, forestry, agricultural inspectors, pest control)

: Individuals who work in the farming, livestock/animal and fishing industries (e.g. farm workers, fishing, forestry, agricultural inspectors, pest control) Manufacturing: Individuals who engineer or produce products for use or sale. (e.g., machine operators, metal and plastic workers, installation, maintenance and repair workers)

Individuals who engineer or produce products for use or sale. (e.g., machine operators, metal and plastic workers, installation, maintenance and repair workers) Direct social & government services Individuals providing direct social services or government services (e.g., homeless shelter, soup kitchens, municipal or State social services, and in-person pastoral / religious services)

Individuals providing direct social services or government services (e.g., homeless shelter, soup kitchens, municipal or State social services, and in-person pastoral / religious services) Public drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste services: Individuals who work to protect the safety of public drinking water and wastewater systems, and who collect and haul and treat solid waste (e.g. water and waste water treatment plant employees, system operators, and waste and recyclable materials collectors)

Who is in Phase 1a in CT?

According to the state's vaccination website, the following groups are eligible for vaccination in Phase 1a:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials. Long-Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. First responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as emergency medical technicians, police and fire. personnel.

Not included in Phase 1a are health care workers who do not come into contact with patients or infectious materials, such as telehealth service providers.

Eligible in Phase 1a:

Doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare providers seeing patients

Licensed pharmacists and registered pharmacy technicians working on site in pharmacies

Custodial, dietary, administrative and support staff working in patient care settings

First responders (police, fire, EMS) if actively responding to medical 911 calls or involved in care for COVID cases

School nurses

Home health providers, homemaker companions, PCAs

Long-term care facility residents

Dentists, dental hygienists and other oral health staff

Laboratory staff

Students doing clinical rotations

Phase 1a eligible individuals in health care should talk to their organization leadership to get details on how to access the vaccine.

Some health systems have set up appointment scheduling sites for 1a eligible health care workers in their systems as well as community health workers:

Phase 1c

More information expected soon.

Future Phases

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to eligible members of the general public starting this summer, according to the state. At that time you should expect to have access to the vaccine at the same locations where you would normally get vaccinated: pharmacies, doctors offices, community health clinics, local health clinics, as well as through other providers.

An NYC ER doctor who has seen the devastating impact of COVID-19 on his patients is now working to fight misinformation about the vaccine. Dr. Steven McDonald of Columbia University's Irving Medical Center joined LX News to explain why communities of color are less likely to trust medical authorities and why it's so important to reduce those doubts.

On Tuesday, the state’s vaccine allocation subcommittee followed the federal government guidance, recommending people over 65, as well as those over 16 who have certain health conditions, be included in phase 1B. That decision would need to be approved by the governor's vaccine advisory group.

How to Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

For all individuals aged 75 and older, information on scheduling a vaccination is available now on the state's COVID vaccine website.

People 75 and over can make appointments. Everyone else in Phase 1b should not call or try to schedule an appointment yet.

For information on eligibility, access, and support to help you get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Connecticut, visit https://t.co/BwginvRRds.

Through a Provider: People who are 75 years old and up can schedule through a provider ready for public distribution of vaccine to eligible residents.

The state says more than 100 healthcare providers across the state are offering COVID vaccines. All locations require pre-scheduling and registration – no walk-ins will be allowed.

UConn Health: Clinic locations in Farmington UConn Health has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Line as well at 860-679-5589.

Hartford Healthcare: Several locations across the state Hartford Healthcare said people can book appointments at Hartford HealthCare vaccine clinics in Wethersfield; Norwich; Shelton; and Hartford. More sites will be added. A hotline is set up where people can ask questions about MyChart: 860-972-4993 or email: MyCHARTPLUSsupport@hhchealth.org

Walgreens locations: A small number of retail locations will have vaccine offered.

Yale New Haven Health will begin vaccinating individuals who are 75 and older, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To make an appointment, visit www.ynhhs.org/covidvaccine. These YNHHS public vaccination sites will begin to open next week: North Haven, New London, Old Saybrook and Trumbull. A Greenwich site will begin the week of Jan. 25. More sites will be added as they are approved.

will begin vaccinating individuals who are 75 and older, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20. Trinity Health of New England is scheduling vaccine appointments for people 75 years and older at four vaccine clinics. Patients can schedule an appointment through the VAMS system or through their Trinity Health primary care provider. Soon patients will be able to schedule through MyCare. More information is available at TrinityHealthOfNE.org/appointment



Online: People who are 75 years old and up who have an email address and the ability to schedule an appointment online can schedule through the online Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).

Family members can also submit information online for their loved ones.

Many providers can be accessed through the VAMS scheduling system including:

Trinity Health of New England (hospitals and other locations)

Griffin Hospital

Nuvance Health

Stamford Hospital

Bristol Hospital

Local Health Departments

Federally Qualified Health Centers

By Phone: Those without internet access can call Connecticut’s COVID Vaccine Appointment Assistance Line at 877-918-2224. The phone system was created in partnership with the Department of Public Health and United Way of Connecticut and is specifically targeted to provide support for eligible vaccine recipients who have limited technology access, or who have language, disability, or other barriers that could prevent them from using existing self-scheduling options successfully. The line will take calls on Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will offer a call-back option when all contact specialists are busy serving other callers. The team will aim to return calls as soon as possible, with the goal of same-day response, but should be prepared that it could take several days.

A vaccine is not expected to be widely available to the general public until late summer or the fall of 2021.

How to Learn If You Are Eligible

Learn more about the phases and eligibility here.

What's Next

Visit the state's main Vaccination Portal regularly for all the latest updates.