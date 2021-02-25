CT Expects Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week if Approved

The state of Connecticut is expecting 30,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine next week in the event that the FDA gives authorization.

This would bring the state’s total allotment of the three vaccines to 130,000 next week.

The FDA could approve a new one-shot COVID vaccine by Friday, as Congress decides on COVID relief bill details. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is over 20 percent less effective than Pfizer and Moderna's, but still far better than a flu shot.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media Thursday that the federal government notified the state that Connecticut will receive 30,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, pending authorization by the FDA, which the governor said could come as early as this weekend.

We just received word from the feds that Connecticut will receive 30,000 doses of the J&J vaccine next week, pending authorization by the FDA which could come as early as this weekend.



This is big news in our efforts to speed up distribution...



1/2 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 25, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Connecticut is expecting 100,000 doses combined of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week.

Lamont said if the FDA approves the J&J vaccine, Connecticut we’ll get 130,000 total coronavirus vaccine doses next week and it should continue increasing each week.

"Help is on the way," Lamont said Thursday.

The governor said residents should be confident about any of the vaccines and warned against "brand" shopping.

“The J&J vaccine, as well as Moderna and Pfizer, are extraordinarily effective. J&J vaccine has prevented all fatalities, all real complications,” Lamont said.

“I think you should be confident with any of these vaccines that they will get the job done for you safely and effectively,” Lamont added.