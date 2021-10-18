CT Has Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Among Children in US: Governor

Connecticut has the highest rate of vaccination among children in the United States, according to Governor Ned Lamont.
Currently, those 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Kids aged 5 to 11 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, but they could be soon.
The governor said 80.2% of kids 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is almost 10 percent higher than the national average, which is 70.5%, according to Lamont.
Lamont said this will allow kids the "most opportunity to thrive."
The state's positivity rate is at 1.83% and there are 247 hospitalizations, with an increase of 15 over the weekend.