CT Has Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Among Children in US: Governor

Connecticut has the highest rate of vaccination among children in the United States, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Currently, those 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Kids aged 5 to 11 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, but they could be soon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The governor said 80.2% of kids 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is almost 10 percent higher than the national average, which is 70.5%, according to Lamont.

I’m proud of Connecticut for once again leading by example. By having 80.2% of our kids vaccinated and covered, well above the 70.5% national average, we can ensure that a vast majority will remain healthy, safe, and in school where they have the most opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/lkXAwUMnJn — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 18, 2021

Lamont said this will allow kids the "most opportunity to thrive."

The state's positivity rate is at 1.83% and there are 247 hospitalizations, with an increase of 15 over the weekend.