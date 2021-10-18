Covid vaccine

CT Has Highest COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Among Children in US: Governor

Getty Images

Connecticut has the highest rate of vaccination among children in the United States, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Currently, those 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Kids aged 5 to 11 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, but they could be soon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Q&A: What Parents Should Know as We Wait for Covid-19 Vaccine Approval for Kids 5-11

The governor said 80.2% of kids 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is almost 10 percent higher than the national average, which is 70.5%, according to Lamont.

Lamont said this will allow kids the "most opportunity to thrive."

The state's positivity rate is at 1.83% and there are 247 hospitalizations, with an increase of 15 over the weekend.

Local

Colin Powell 20 mins ago

Colin Powell Left Powerful Impression During Visits to Connecticut

high school sports 2 hours ago

Baseball for the Blind: High School Senior Raises Awareness Through Senior Project

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid vaccinecoronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamontconnecticut coronaviruskids vaccine
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us