CT Plan to Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to People 16 and Up on April 5 Remains on Track

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is on track to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to people between 16 years old and 44 on April 5.

Lamont said Monday that more than half a million people in Connecticut are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 1 million first doses have been administered.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

People 45 years old and up are currently eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut.

By the Numbers: COVID-19 Shots Given in CT

These figures are as of Monday:

1,042,185 first doses were administered, including 38,578 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

584,155 people are fully vaccinated

1,587,762 total doses have been administered

So far, 53 percent of Connecticut’s population over the age of 45 has received at least one dose, including:

79 percent of those over the age of 75;

76 percent of those between 65 and 74;

53 percent of those between 55 to 64; and

22 percent of those between 45 to 54.

In all, 36 percent of all adults in Connecticut over the age of 16 have received at least one dose.

Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Connecticut include:

All individuals over the age of 45

Healthcare personnel

Medical first responders

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Residents and staff of select congregate settings

PreK-12 school staff and professional childcare providers.

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Who's Next for a COVID-19 Vaccine

April 5: People 16 and older Around 1.3 million will be eligible

People 16 and older

With around 477,000 people in Connecticut now eligible for a vaccine and 1.3 million becoming eligible on April 5, you might not get an appointment right away, but you can find one. The keys to finding one are to check several different websites and to keep checking through the day.

Tips to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Connecticut

Several healthcare providers, pharmacies and the Centers for Disease Control have different websites that allow you to book an appointment. Check several of them rather than just one. See below for links of providers in Connecticut.

Many systems will automatically search for clinics within 5 or 10 miles of your zip code. Expand your search area to find more locations.

Be persistent.

Even if a website says no appointments are available, check to see if something was added recently because the site might not have updated to reveal that more appointments are available.

Keep checking back through the day because appointments do open up.

Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

State officials encourage you to keep checking back for newer and sooner appointments but ask that you please remember to cancel the old appointment to free that space up as soon as possible for others who need it.

While some people are struggling to find open COVID-19 vaccination appointments, others are getting through the process quickly.

Learn more about the phases here.

The acting commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health received a coronavirus vaccine and said the best vaccine is the one that is available.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place. If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration. Complete your VAMS registration. The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”

Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory.

Insurance information does not need to be entered.

You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.

In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS. The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.

You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.

Find a Location Near You

You can find a location near you here.

Providers With Their Own Vaccine Sign-Ups

Joel Leyden, the executive director of Vaccineangel.com, had advice for anyone trying to book an appointment with CVS and said you’re first going to see no appointments available. But if you click on another state, like Alabama, you fill out all the questions in Alabama and then you go to the bottom of the page and you put in Connecticut and you might see 30 to 40 pharmacies that are offering the vaccines.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for East Hartford Childcare Providers

The Town of East Harford has scheduled two after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinics dedicated specifically for local childcare providers and they will be at the East Hartford Community Cultural Center at 50 Chapman Place.

Saturday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, March 29, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Childcare providers can call the Town of East Hartford Health Department at 860-291-7324 (five days a week from 8:30 am. .to 4:30 p.m.) to schedule an appointment or email your appointment request to health@easthartfordct.gov.



Providers eligible include adults 18 years and older who work at childcare centers, family childcare homes, and youth camps expected to operate within the next 60 days.

What to Do If You Are Having Trouble Signing Up?

Call the United Way Vaccine Assistance Line at 877-918-2224 https://uwc.211ct.org/vaccine/

Join the New York/Connecticut Vaccine Hunters and Angels Facebook Group. This is a group of volunteers who help people find COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Ask a family member who has time to check throughout the day to check on openings.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days

Johnson & Johnson For CT residents 18 and up This is a single-shot vaccine



With three coronavirus vaccines now approved in the U.S., learn the difference between them.

A Connecticut health care leader discusses today's news that moves the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine one step closer to emergency approval.