CT Receiving $33.9 Million to Expand COVID Vaccine Programs

Connecticut is receiving $33.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Federal officials said the CDC has awarded Connecticut $33,927,262 to “support local efforts to increase vaccine uptake by expanding COVID-19 vaccine programs and ensuring greater equity and access to vaccine by those disproportionately affected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”

This is part of $3 billion that the CDC has granted to 64 jurisdictions through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The CDC said 75 percent of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities; and 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers. Learn more here.