CVS Pharmacy Beginning Vaccinations at 2 Conn. Locations This Week

CVS Pharmacy is beginning vaccinations this week at two Connecticut locations, according to the company.

CVS locations in Putnam and Waterford are now accepting appointments for eligible Phase 1b residents, including people ages 75 and over and long-term care residents and staff, its website states.

Vaccine supply at the CVS locations comes from the state of Connecticut, a CVS spokesperson said.

Walk-in visits cannot be accomodated.

CVS is expected to announce future vaccinations locations at a later date.

"We’re working with the state to expand access through our pharmacies as vaccine supply becomes available," a statement from CVS read.

