CVS Pharmacy to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations at 12 CT Locations

CVS Pharmacy will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible at 12 locations across Connecticut beginning later this month.

Residents eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B will be able to book an appointment starting February 9, with vaccinations beginning on February 11. The state will confirm that patients meet the criteria, CVS officials said.

The CVS Pharmacy locations include towns like Avon, Bristol, Coventry, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hamden, Middletown, North Haven and Uncasville, officials said. A full list of the specific locations will be released as stores receive vaccine shipments.

Company officials warned they will have a limited supply of doses. The first rollout will be approximately 6,800 doses.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Patients can register at CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling CVS customer service: 800-746-7287. No walk-ins will be accommodated due to the limited supply of doses.

These locations are part of a limited 11-state rollout that includes 335 CVS Pharmacy locations in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. The company will expand offerings subject to vaccine eligibility.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

CVS locations in Putnam and Waterford previously opened appointments for eligible Phase 1b residents, including people ages 75 and over and long-term care residents and staff.