Doctors Try to Calm Hesitancy About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

It's been nearly a month since COVID-19 vaccinations began here in Connecticut and as the state pushes to get more people vaccinated, there is also an effort to build confidence in the shots.

After seeing the latest numbers, it's clear people are hesitant to get the vaccine.

Recent data shows 40 to 50 percent of nursing home workers have gotten the vaccine and 50 to 70 percent of health care workers.

Studies show there is still a good deal of mistrust in the coronavirus vaccines as the first wave of shots is rolling out to millions of Americans across the country. Dr. Khalilah Gates and Dr. Melissa Simon, both of Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, and who have both already received a first dose of the vaccine, talked to LX News about the importance of educating a skeptical public, rather than asking for faith.

Doctors said we need close to 80 percent of people to get vaccinated before there's herd immunity.

The state Department of Public Health has released a public service announcement featuring nursing home workers that encourages people to get vaccinated.

Trinity Health of New England is also launching webinars to educate the public on the vaccine. The first one is tonight at 6 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.

"Let's answer your questions. Let's get your concerns addressed and let's get ready to roll up our sleeves and let's get vaccinated as a state," said Trinity Health of New England President & CEO Dr. Reginald Eadie.

A recent study by the de Beaumont Foundation found that heath officials need to change the language they use to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine in order to build the public's confidence in taking it. LX News talked to de Beaumont Foundation CEO Brian Castrucci, who shared four tips you can use when talking to vaccine skeptics in your life.

Some people experience mild symptoms after receiving the shot, but doctors and public health officials said the vaccines are safe, effective and are rigorously tested.