Doctors Try to Calm Hesitancy About Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

It's been nearly a month since COVID-19 vaccinations began here in Connecticut and as the state pushes to get more people vaccinated, there is also an effort to build confidence in the shots.
After seeing the latest numbers, it's clear people are hesitant to get the vaccine.
Recent data shows 40 to 50 percent of nursing home workers have gotten the vaccine and 50 to 70 percent of health care workers.
Doctors said we need close to 80 percent of people to get vaccinated before there's herd immunity.
The state Department of Public Health has released a public service announcement featuring nursing home workers that encourages people to get vaccinated.
Trinity Health of New England is also launching webinars to educate the public on the vaccine. The first one is tonight at 6 p.m. For more information and to register, click here.
"Let's answer your questions. Let's get your concerns addressed and let's get ready to roll up our sleeves and let's get vaccinated as a state," said Trinity Health of New England President & CEO Dr. Reginald Eadie.
Some people experience mild symptoms after receiving the shot, but doctors and public health officials said the vaccines are safe, effective and are rigorously tested.