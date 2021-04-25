DPH to Announce Expanded Walk-Up Access to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Department of Public Health said they will announce expanded walk-up access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Connecticut.

DPH officials said this is done in an effort to have as many providers and locations as possible offering walk-up appointments where no appointments are needed.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is back in the mix again. It was put on pause a little less than two weeks ago when at least six women had rare blood clots after getting the shot and one of them died.

Many providers have been offering walk-up appointments for several weeks as a way to reduce barriers to COVID-19 vaccine access.

The expanded list of walk-up clinic locations is being complied and will be released Monday.